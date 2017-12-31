ASEAN leaders to be chief guests this Republic Day

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Republic Day 2018 will be celebrated with leaders of all ten Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries coming to India as chief guests.
Addressing the nation in his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, the Prime Minister said that 26th January is a historic festival for the entire country and this time it will be celebrated with the arrival of great leaders of ten nations of the world.
"This is unprecedented in India's history," the Prime Minister said taking pride in this extraordinary move to strengthen political ties.
He also said that the arrival of great leaders of ten nations of the world as a unit is a matter of pride for all citizens of the country.
The ASEAN countries include Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, and Brunei.
