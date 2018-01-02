Athawale demands action in Bhima Koregaon incident

on Tuesday demanded an action be taken in connection with the incident in Pune, in which one person died and several others were injured on Monday.

Talking to ANI, Athawale said, "I have spoken to the Chief Minister and demanded incident be enquired and an action be taken against the culprits so that such incidents don't occur. The enquiry must be conducted who planned attack on the Dalit community."

Clashes broke between two groups on Monday during an event to mark 200 years of battle near Several vehicles were set on fire.

The Battle of was fought on January 1, 1818 between the Company and the Peshwa faction of the Maratha Confederacy, at

The Marathas ultimately withdrew, fearing the arrival of a larger British force led by

The Company troops of Indian origin included predominantly Mahar Dalit soldiers belonging to the Bombay Native Infantry, and therefore Dalit activists regard the battle as a heroic episode in Dalit history.

