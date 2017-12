With just few weeks left to the commencement of U-19 World Cup, Austin Waugh, son of former Australian Steve Waugh, has expressed willingness to make the most of his potential in the prestigious tournament.

"I'm aiming to test myself against the best players from around the world. I want to make the most of my potential and see how far it can take me. All three formats attract me as I enjoy testing my skills and being able to adapt from format to format," the junior said.

Austin first burst into public consciousness when he hit an unbeaten 122 in the final of the Under-17 National Championships in 2016.

likens his game to all-rounder Hardik Pandya and admires late batsman for his "free flowing technique".

In the same tournament, which is to be held from January 13 to February 3 in New Zealand, Makhaya Ntini's son is also set to play

Thando compares his approach to that of even though as a he is much different, being a left-handed batsman and right-arm pace bowler.

"I started playing in the passages of hotels with the Proteas as a three-year-old. My father played, so I followed in his footsteps," Ntini said.

Giving Austin company in the squad is Will Sutherland, son of Australia's James Sutherland, who represented in the domestic circuit till 1993-94.

Will, who looks up to Shane Watson, has already played List A as an all-rounder. He, like Austin, was one of Australia's key performers in a recent series against the Under-19 team.

had a similar representation in 2012 when Mitchell Marsh, son of and younger brother of (U19 CWC 2000 and 2002), led to their third title. Also in the side was Alister McDermott, the elder son of renowned pace bowler Alister's younger brother played in the 2014 edition, but he is a wicketkeeper-batsman and not a pace bowler like the other two in the family.

For New Zealand, Lance Cairns's son and Brian Hastings's son played in the inaugural 1988 edition in while Brendon Bracewell's son Doug and Rod Latham's son represented the country in 2010.

The 2000 edition saw the emergence of Yuvraj Singh, son of Yograj Singh, a contemporary of Kapil Dev. Singh was the of the tournament in 2000 as won the trophy under Mohammad Kaif, and also went on to be named of the tournament at the World Cup in 2011.

In the following edition, Stuart, son of star Roger Binny, represented Stephen Cook, son of who faced the first ball in Test at home for in 1992 on their readmission, also played in that edition.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul (son of Windies batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul), (son of Tertius Bosch) and Hashen Ramanayake (son of pace bowler Champaka Ramanayake) all played in the 2014 edition in the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)