JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Business

Pak to share details of Jadhav wife's shoes with India

Chance the Rapper debates racial undertones about Netflix' 'Bright'
Business Standard

Axis Bank to conduct inquiry on alleged leakage of results

ANI  |  Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] 

Amid reports of private financial information being circulated through WhatsApp, Axis Bank has been directed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to conduct an internal inquiry into the source of the alleged leakage.

"Axis Bank has been asked by SEBI to conduct an internal inquiry into the source of alleged leakage of unpublished price sensitive information relating to its financial results and to strengthen its system," an official release from the company stated.

Granting assurance of adherence to government norms, the bank in its statement said it is working closely with SEBI during the preliminary investigation being conducted in the matter.

"The bank will work with SEBI and the best experts in the field to investigate the matter and will take action as appropriate," said Rajesh Dahiya, Executive Director, Corporate Centre.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, December 28 2017. 10:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements