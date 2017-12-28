Axis Bank to conduct inquiry on alleged leakage of results

Amid reports of private financial information being circulated through WhatsApp, has been directed by the Securities and Exchange Board of (SEBI) to conduct an internal inquiry into the source of the alleged leakage.

" has been asked by to conduct an internal inquiry into the source of alleged leakage of unpublished price sensitive information relating to its financial and to strengthen its system," an official release from the company stated.

Granting assurance of adherence to government norms, the in its statement said it is working closely with during the preliminary investigation being conducted in the matter.

"The will work with and the best experts in the field to investigate the matter and will take action as appropriate," said Rajesh Dahiya, Executive Director,

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)