B-town wishes Salman Khan year full of happiness

Bollywood's superstar turned 52 today, and a string of celebrities, including like Riteish Deshmukh, and ShraddhaKapoor wished him a year full of happiness.

?The who has a significant following in and the Indian diaspora worldwide, is celebrating his birthday with family at his Panvel farmhouse.

In a film career spanning almost thirty years, the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' star hasreceived numerous awards, including two and two

The eldest son of Salim Khan, began his acting career with a supporting role in 'Biwi Ho To Aisi' in 1988.

Khan went on to establish himself in iwith movies like 'Hum Aapke Hain Kaun', 'Karan Arjun', and 'Biwi No.1'.

Here is what the stars tweeted:

wrote, "Happy Birthday Bhau @BeingSalmanKhan"

His ' Payo' co-star wrote, "?Looking back at my time in Bollywood, no one stands out as much as you! My first ever hero and long time friend and inspiration. Happy Birthday Salman, thank you for being the finest co-star I could have asked for ? @BeingSalmanKhan"

Shraddha Kapoor wrote, "Happy happy birthday!!! @BeingSalmanKhan Keep shining, smiling and being awesome!!! ?? ??"

Stand-up also wished the 52-year-old on twitter, writing, "Happy Birthday to the Tiger @BeingSalmanKhan Sir! Wish you many happy returns.??????"

tweeted, "Happy birthday @BeingSalmanKhan . Some bonds are just special "aur bhai -bhai hota hai"

Indian also tweeted, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIR @BeingSalmanKhan"

Indian also tweeted, "Words fail to describe him but emotion is something that connects with him. Have been a huge fan always. #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan. May you keep entertaining us with you moves and movies forever. @BeingSalmanKhan ??"

However on the work front, his recently released 'Tiger Zinda Hai', which also stars has crossed Rs 150-crore mark in just five days.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)