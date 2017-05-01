Baahubali 2's Hindi version breaks records with Rs 128-cr weekend earning

According to Box Office India, the Hindi version of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus has created history by earning more than Rs 125 crore in its opening weekend.

The movie made Rs 46 crores on its third day, taking the three-day opening weekend total to Rs 128 crores.

The business of ' - The Conclusion' (Hindi) over the first weekend is as follows:

Friday - Rs 41,00,00,000

Saturday - Rs 40,50,00,000

Sunday - Rs 46,50,00,000

Total - Rs 1,28,00,00,000

The second installment of the 'Baahubali' franchise has beaten the record of Salman Khan's 'Sultan' which raked in Rs 105 crores in the opening weekend.

'Baahubali: The Conclusion' across India has grossed around 300 crores net approximately.

Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, ' 2: The Conclusion' stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead.