Baby on way for America Ferrera!

ANI  |  Washington D.C. [USA] 

Actress America Ferrera and husband Ryan Piers Williams will have one more face to kiss in 2018!

The 'Superstore' star announced on social media that the couple is expecting their first child together.

"We're welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018! Wishing you #MasBesos in the New Year! #babybesos#HappyNewYear", the 33-year-old captioned an Instagram photo with a onesie.

The couple, who met at the University of Southern California, got engaged in June 2010 and married in June 2011.

First Published: Mon, January 01 2018. 09:37 IST

