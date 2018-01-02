Baloch, Sindhi activists hail Trump's statement on Pak

Baloch and Sindhi political activists have welcomed the Donald Trump's stance towards for providing safe havens to the terrorists.

In his tweet on Monday, Trump said, "The has foolishly given more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies and deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They gave safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!"

Reacting to this statement, Abdul Nawaz Bugti, of Baloch to the (UNHRC), said, "The see this statement of Trump as a very positive development and hope it's not a pressure building measure against Pakistan, but a true realisation of the fact that all the aid that the U.S. has been giving to is actually being used to support the terrorism".

"In order to defeat terrorism, the U.S. and the western have to defeat the forces, which have been supporting in the region. In our region, it is military, who have been supporting and exporting not only to neighbouring countries, but also the western to counter the struggle of and other minorities within Pakistan, who have been trying to get their basic human rights," he added.

Naela Quadri Baloch, of Baloch Women's Forum, said, "So far, has used the U.S. funds to support terror factory along Afghanistan- border that destabilises the whole region."

" has used the U.S. weapons to kill the nations under its illegal occupation and religious minorities and has also allowed the Chinese to reverse engineer the U.S. products, in short, in return for the generous wholehearted support and trust of the U.S., has stolen funds, technology and weapons," she added.

Hammal Haider Baloch, of Baloch National Movement, said "The BNM welcomes Trump's commitment to end his support to It's really great to know that Americans are finally realising has always played a dubious role in the war against terrorism".

"Although, the were always telling that is actually the largest in the world, it has always undermined the stability of and stopped the peace and development of that particular region. The aid, which has received in the name of war against the terrorism, was never used for it, but instead used to support, promote and export all over the world," he added.

"It's the time to hold accountable for what it has done against humanity", Haider further said.

The Sindhi political activists also hailed Trump's stance towards

Shafi Muhammad Burfat, of Jeay Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), said, "We are happy that the democratic countries have realised that is nothing but a fraudulent state. is a failed state, which has been exposed as a terror-promoting state. Trump has revealed in his tweet that the U.S. has paid USD 33 billion dollars in the past 15 years to wipe out On one hand, used to take aid from the U.S. and on the other hand, it has provided shelter to Haqqani Network, Osama bin Laden, and Jamaat-ud-Dawah's founder Hafiz Saeed".

"We are happy that has been exposed as a failed and terror state, which promotes all over the world", he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)