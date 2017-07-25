BCCI conducts interviews for post of Team India manager, shortlists five

-
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday conducted interviews of 12 candidates for the post of Team India manager.
Out of the 12, BCCI has shortlisted five candidates whose resumes will now be sent to BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and Cricket of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai for their views.
As per BCCI sources, the cricket board will tomorrow announce the name of the new team manager.
As per reports, there were just about 35 applications for the advertisement for the post and the BCCI had shortlisted 13.
"We have shortlisted thirteen names for now. We'll interview them on Tuesday afternoon," BCCI acting president C K Khanna had told ANI.
Earlier this month, the BCCI sought applications for the post, with July 21 set as the last date of submission.
