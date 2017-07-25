BCCI conducts interviews for post of Team India manager, shortlists five

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday conducted interviews of 12 candidates for the post of

Out of the 12, has shortlisted five candidates whose resumes will now be sent to acting secretary and Cricket of Administrators (CoA) chief for their views.

As per sources, the cricket board will tomorrow announce the name of the new team manager.

As per reports, there were just about 35 applications for the advertisement for the post and the had shortlisted 13.

"We have shortlisted thirteen names for now. We'll interview them on Tuesday afternoon," acting president C K Khanna had told ANI.

Earlier this month, the sought applications for the post, with July 21 set as the last date of submission.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)