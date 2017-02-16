Be more careful while making statements: EC to Parrikar

The Commission (EC) on Thursday advised Defence Minister to be more careful while making statements in future over his bribe remark during a rally in

"Your statements violate said norms, we advise you to be more careful and circumspect in future," said Commission to Parrikar.

Earlier on February 7, the Commission had issued a show cause notice to Parrikar over the same, seeking his reply by February 9.

Parrikar, in a rally in Goa's earlier on January 29 allegedly incited people to accept bribes from other parties but vote in favour of the (BJP).

"If someone takes out a rally tomorrow and you take Rs. 500-600 to go with him, there is nothing wrong in that. But make sure, you vote only for the lotus ( symbol)," he said.

Forward Party had filed a complaint with state Chief Electoral Office, claiming Parrikar violated the by making such statement, saying that if action was taken against (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal, who made a similar statement a few days back, Parrikar should also not be spared.

Parrikar, however, reportedly shunned the accusation of violating the