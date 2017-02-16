TRENDING ON BS
Be more careful while making statements: EC to Parrikar

He allegedly said in Goa's Chimbel rally to accept bribes from other parties but vote for BJP

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar. Photo: PTI
The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday advised Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar to be more careful while making statements in future over his bribe remark during a rally in Goa.

"Your statements violate said norms, we advise you to be more careful and circumspect in future," said Election Commission to Parrikar.

Earlier on February 7, the Election Commission had issued a show cause notice to Parrikar over the same, seeking his reply by February 9.

Parrikar, in a rally in Goa's Chimbel earlier on January 29 allegedly incited people to accept bribes from other parties but vote in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"If someone takes out a rally tomorrow and you take Rs. 500-600 to go with him, there is nothing wrong in that. But make sure, you vote only for the lotus (BJP symbol)," he said.

Goa Forward Party had filed a complaint with state Chief Electoral Office, claiming Parrikar violated the model code of conduct by making such statement, saying that if action was taken against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal, who made a similar statement a few days back, Parrikar should also not be spared.

Parrikar, however, reportedly shunned the accusation of violating the Model Code of Conduct.

