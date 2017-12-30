Being called 'former child star' is derogatory: Dylan Sprouse

"The Suite Life of Zack & Cody" star Dylan recently confessed that being called 'former child star' was insulting.

told Vulture, "That term is so derogatory".

"Isn't it always derogatory? Even 'young actor' sounds better. You're already in a box. But they put you in a smaller box inside that box," said the 'Big Daddy' star.

"It also implies past tense. It implies you've already failed, right? I was actually naïve enough to think that people wouldn't think of it in that way," he added.

The 25-year-old actor, who also has a twin brother, Cole, appeared together in movies like 'Big Daddy'.

