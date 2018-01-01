JUST IN
Bengaluru Police refutes molestation incident on New Year's eve

ANI  |  Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] 

The Bengaluru Police on Monday refuted the reports of an alleged molestation incident on New Year's Eve.

As per various media reports, a woman was seen crying at the Brigade Road junction in Bengaluru on New Year's Eve.

Denying these reports, T Suneel Kumar, Bengaluru Police Commissioner, said, "There have been no cases of molestation. Only 1,300 traffic violators were booked."

However, the media reports had also clarified there was no confirmation whether the girl had been molested.

An elaborate security arrangement was made by the Bengaluru police to ward off any untoward incident on New Year's Eve.

First Published: Mon, January 01 2018. 16:05 IST

