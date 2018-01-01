Bengaluru Police refutes molestation incident on New Year's eve

The Police on Monday refuted the reports of an alleged molestation incident on

As per various media reports, a woman was seen crying at the Brigade Road junction in on

Denying these reports, T Suneel Kumar, Police Commissioner, said, "There have been no cases of molestation. Only 1,300 traffic violators were booked."

However, the had also clarified there was no confirmation whether the girl had been molested.

An elaborate security arrangement was made by the police to ward off any untoward incident on

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)