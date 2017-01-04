Bengaluru shamed again! CCTV footage shows another incident of molestation

-
Bringing more shame to India's IT capital Bengaluru, another incident of molestation has come to light.
A CCTV footage showed two scooter-borne men molesting a woman in Bengaluru's Kammanahalli on January 1.
The duo blocked the woman's path and groped her before escaping from the spot.
The shocking video has emerged amid a nationwide outcry over women allegedly being molested at a public celebration on New Year's Eve in the IT hub.
Bengaluru has been facing a lot of backlash for the recent mass molestation that took place on December 31 last year.
Thousands of men on bikes, cars and foot molested and harassed women on M G Road and Brigade lane despite the presence of cops.
Reacting to the incident, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara earlier on Monday said that such incidents do happen on New Year's Eve and Christmas, adding that they do take a lot of precautions.
Adding more shame to the incidents of molestation, Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi on Tuesday said nudity has become a new fashion in the society.
He further said that women need to be cautious and should take care of their own security.
