Benjamin Netanyahu 'blesses' Guatemala's decision to relocate embassy

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed Guatemala's decision to relocate its embassy to Jerusalem, saying other countries will soon follow as well.
"God bless you, my friend, President Jimmy Morales. God bless both our countries, Israel and Guatemala," local media quoted Netanyahu as saying at the weekly Likud faction meeting in the Knesset, on Monday.
Guatemala became the first nation to pledge to move its mission to Jerusalem since US President Donald Trump's December 6 recognition of the city as Israel's capital and instructions to move the American embassy from Tel Aviv.
Earlier on Sunday, Guatemalan President Morales, through his official Facebook account, said that after talks with Netanyahu, he had decided to instruct his foreign ministry to move the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
"We spoke about the excellent relations that we have had as nations since Guatemala supported the creation of the state of Israel," he wrote. "One of the most important topics [of the conversation] was the return of the embassy of Guatemala to Jerusalem. So I inform you that I have instructed the chancellor to initiate the respective coordination so that it may happen."
Guatemala was one of nine nations that voted with the United States during the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution, calling for the withdrawal of President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
