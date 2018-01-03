Bhima-Koregaon violence: Maha govt to review CCTV footage

Devendra on Wednesday said the state would conduct an enquiry into the Bhima-Koregaon violence by viewing the CCTV footage.

Speaking to the media here, the said, "An enquiry will be conducted in the incidents of violence that took place across We are monitoring the CCTV footage of the violence."

had, earlier, ordered a (CID)-led probe into the death of a youth in the violence. He also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the victim's kin.

Tension gripped many parts of after the youth's death on Monday during an event to mark 200 years of Bhima Koregaon battle near Pune.

In the aftermath, a day-long ' bandh' was called by various Dalit and other organisations.

The bandh was, however, called off later in the day, announced.

The Battle of Koregaon was fought on January 1, 1818 between the Company and the Peshwa faction of the Maratha Confederacy, at Koregaon Bhima. The Marathas ultimately withdrew, fearing the arrival of a larger British force.

The Company troops of Indian origin included predominantly Mahar Dalit soldiers belonging to the Bombay Native Infantry, and therefore the dalit activists regard the battle as a heroic episode in their history.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)