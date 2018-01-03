Bhima-Koregaon violence: Maha govt to review CCTV footage

-
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the state government would conduct an enquiry into the Bhima-Koregaon violence by viewing the CCTV footage.
Speaking to the media here, the chief minister said, "An enquiry will be conducted in the incidents of violence that took place across Maharashtra. We are monitoring the CCTV footage of the violence."
Fadnavis had, earlier, ordered a Crime Investigation Department (CID)-led probe into the death of a youth in the violence. He also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the victim's kin.
Tension gripped many parts of Maharashtra after the youth's death on Monday during an event to mark 200 years of Bhima Koregaon battle near Pune.
In the aftermath, a day-long 'Maharashtra bandh' was called by various Dalit and other organisations.
The bandh was, however, called off later in the day, Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh leader Prakash Ambedkar announced.
The Battle of Koregaon was fought on January 1, 1818 between the British East India Company and the Peshwa faction of the Maratha Confederacy, at Koregaon Bhima. The Marathas ultimately withdrew, fearing the arrival of a larger British force.
The Company troops of Indian origin included predominantly Mahar Dalit soldiers belonging to the Bombay Native Infantry, and therefore the dalit activists regard the battle as a heroic episode in their history.
