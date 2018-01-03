Bhima-Koregaon violence: Mumbai Police advises residents not to believe in rumours

In wake of the ongoing protest against the violence, the Police on Wednesday advised the residents of the city neither to believe in, nor spread rumours.

"Don't believe or spread rumours, continue with your routine activities. is geared up to deal with any untoward situation" Police to ANI.

The Police further assured the people that the administration has been geared up to deal with any problems.

Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in Maharashtra's Thane area till midnight of January 4. The protestors even halted the trains at Thane railway station pertaining to the same.

On Tuesday, angry Dalits hit the streets in Mumbai, Pune and some parts of after clashes broke out between them and alleged right-wing groups on January 1, during the bicentenary celebration of the Bhima- battle near Pune.

The right-wing groups were objecting to the observance of 'Victory Day' since they considered it to be an anti- celebration.

Both RSS and BJP are being accused of instigating the violence by opposition leaders.

In the battle, which was fought between the British Company, containing Dalits in its infantry, and the Peshwas, who were upper-caste Brahmins, at on January 1, 1818, the Marathas ultimately withdrew. Since then, the lower-caste communities have been viewing it as a symbolic victory for themselves.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)