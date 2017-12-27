Bhopal: Visually impaired students hold 'Jal Satyagraha', demand employment

Visually impaired students on Tuesday held ' Satyagraha' in a pond near Bhopal's Park demanding employment from the state

The students have been protesting since last week.

Earlier, these students took to the roads to protest against the state

Despite the teeth-cluttering cold weather, the students were sitting on the road to demand employment and other basic facilities.

The of the union, Manish, while talking to ANI said, "We had written to all concerned authorities and informed them about our needs but no action was taken".

"Our main demands are and employment. We are seeing from the past 50 years that there have been no universities or schools for us and the students who have completed schools have nowhere to go. Blind people also have to give full for while traders or have the leisure of fifty percent cut while giving the bill," said

He added that they will continue the strike until their demands are fulfilled.

