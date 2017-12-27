Bhopal: Visually impaired students hold 'Jal Satyagraha', demand employment

JUST IN
Business Standard

ANI  |  Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India] 

Visually impaired students on Tuesday held 'Jal Satyagraha' in a pond near Bhopal's Neelam Park demanding employment from the state government.

The students have been protesting since last week.

Earlier, these students took to the roads to protest against the state government.

Despite the teeth-cluttering cold weather, the students were sitting on the road to demand employment and other basic facilities.

The head of the union, Manish, while talking to ANI said, "We had written to all concerned authorities and informed them about our needs but no action was taken".

"Our main demands are education and employment. We are seeing from the past 50 years that there have been no universities or schools for us and the students who have completed schools have nowhere to go. Blind people also have to give full tax for electricity while traders or businessmen have the leisure of fifty percent cut while giving the electricity bill," said Manish.

He added that they will continue the strike until their demands are fulfilled.

First Published: Wed, December 27 2017. 00:00 IST

