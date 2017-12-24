Big B, Shah Rukh, Alia and Varun pose for one 'epic' picture

Ambani's 40 turned out to be a star-studded affair as celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and attended the event.

The 'Badrinath ki Dulhania' star Varun took to his to share a picture of the actors posing together at the function.

He captioned the image, "#RIL40 . Amazing "

The stars that can be seen in the picture include - Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Sonu Nigam, alongside 'The Ambani Family'.

The gigantic celebration of completing 40 years of Group was hosted by along with his family.

The was to commemorate its Dhirubhai Ambani's 85th birthday, which falls on December 28.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar's 'October' which also marks the debut of Banita Sandhu.

The flick is slated to release on April 13, 2018.

