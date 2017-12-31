Big B wishes luck to Rajinikanth on his foray into politics

Legendary has extended his support and wishes to superstar Rajinikanth, as he announced he was all set to enter politics in the coming year.

The 75-year-old took to and expressed his wishes.

He wrote, "T 2758 - My dear friend, my colleague and a humble considerate human, RAJNIKANTH, announces his decision to enter politics. My best wishes to him for his success !!"

In a landmark decision, announced his foray into politics, earlier in the day. The 67-year-old announced he would form a new party.

Kamal Haasan, who recently announced his intention to join politics, also congratulated Thalaiva on Twitter, by writing, "I welcome brother Rajini's social responsibility and political entry."

also congratulated and wrote, "He gave his heart and soul to his art form and people's love made him @superstarrajini. Am sure the nobility of his intention will receive as much love, as he announces his political entry. I wish you all the very best and super success sir."

said his entry to politics was the need of the hour and that he would form his own party in the upcoming elections.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)