JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Entertainment

PM Modi urges nation to start 2018 with positive spirit

'Conspiracy not collusion main issue in Trump-Mueller investigation'
Business Standard

Big B wishes luck to Rajinikanth on his foray into politics

ANI  |  New Delhi [India] 

Legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has extended his support and wishes to superstar Rajinikanth, as he announced he was all set to enter politics in the coming year.

The 75-year-old actor took to Twitter and expressed his wishes.

He wrote, "T 2758 - My dear friend, my colleague and a humble considerate human, RAJNIKANTH, announces his decision to enter politics. My best wishes to him for his success !!"

In a landmark decision, Rajinikanth announced his foray into politics, earlier in the day. The 67-year-old actor announced he would form a new party.

Kamal Haasan, who recently announced his intention to join politics, also congratulated Thalaiva on Twitter, by writing, "I welcome brother Rajini's social responsibility and political entry."

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh also congratulated Rajinikanth and wrote, "He gave his heart and soul to his art form and people's love made him @superstarrajini. Am sure the nobility of his intention will receive as much love, as he announces his political entry. I wish you all the very best and super success sir."

Rajinikanth said his entry to politics was the need of the hour and that he would form his own party in the upcoming elections.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, December 31 2017. 14:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements