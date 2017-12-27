Bihar started preparations for Prakash Parv in 2010: Nitish Kumar

-
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said that the government had started preparations for 350th Prakash Parv of 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh in 2010.
He disclosed this while highlighting his government's infrastructure initiatives at the opening of a flyover between Meethapur ROB (Road Over Bridge) and Chiraiyatarh flyover.
"Seven years before the proposed 350th Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh in 2017, we thought how millions of devotees would go to Patna Sahib. We started preparations by keeping all the points in mind. We announced that the state government would construct Road Over Bridge on railway line. Now, it has been constructed and people are able to visit Patna Sahib very easily," Kumar said.
The Bihar government had organised the inaugural programme of the 'Prakash Parv' on a grand scale in January this year to mark the birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh guru, who was born in Patna. The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Kumar and the Bihar government have received accolades for the state of art facilities during the opening and closing ceremony of the Prakash Parv.
The three-day closing ceremony ended on Monday.
The Chief Minister also said that the government has been developing road infrastructure in the state with a futuristic approach.
"We have constructed many flyovers in Patna but have always kept this thing in mind that any flyover should not obstruct proposed Patna Metro route," Kumar said.
He said Patna Metro will be approved very soon.
"We are making efforts for Patna Metro and had sent the proposal to the Centre. But, due to change in the policy we will have to send it again," Kumar said.
He informed that the state government had a detailed discussion on Patna Metro with Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and hoped that it would be approved very soon.
Puri had come to Patna to attend the closing ceremony of Prakash Parv.
He also talked about the obstacles in land acquisition for development projects and said the best way to tackle it by constructing flyovers.
"Therefore, we are thinking of constructing flyovers on bypass roads so that people are connected with national highways," Kumar said.
He appealed the people to develop localised infrastructure development agencies.
