Bilawal Bhutto brands Musharraf "Killer", "coward"

People's Party (PPP) has branded a coward and a killer, saying that "besides Shaheed Benazir, Musharraf also had Nawab killed."

"We all are here in despite threats to our lives because we are not coward but he who is coward has escaped and not ready to face a trial," the Dawn quoted Bilawal Bhutto, as saying.

"If he is really a brave soldier as he portrays himself to be, he should come here and face the cases registered against him," added while speaking to after inaugurating a hall, named after his grandfather Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, at the

This comes in the backdrop of Musharraf asking to man up and stop resorting to sloganeering like women.

"I am seeing it on the various channels that on the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto, leaders of especially Bilawal Bhutto, is targeting me in front of the crowd by resorting to sloganeering. I would just ask him to stop resorting to sloganeering and be a man enough. Also, do not talk like kids. Is there evidence against me?" Musharraf is seen saying it in the clip shown on Samaa TV.

leveled allegations against the 74-year-old retired for the murder of his mother as the country observed her on Wednesday.

raised the "Musharraf's a murderer!" slogan in front of the charged crowd of PPP supporters in the southern Pakistani town of

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)