BJP best disciple of British rulers: Azad

Senior Azad on Wednesday said the (BJP) is best disciple of the British rulers.

He made this statement while addressing a press conference here to target Modi led Democratic Alliance (NDA) over Bhima-Khoregaon violence in in which a youth was killed on Monday.

Replying a question, Azad alleged it was 24x7 agenda of the (BJP) to divide and rule.

"Write ups, editorials are being written in international media how the ruling party, when it was in opposition, had been dividing the county in the name of caste and religion and ever since it has come to power, it has totally divided the country in the name of caste and religion. The only thing they have learnt from the Britishers is 'divide and rule'. They are the best disciples of the British rulers," Azad said.

The senior and former union said atrocities on dalits have increased during Modi's rule.

"Atrocities are being inflicted on dalits since the last three and half years, since the came to power in the centre. Its impact is also visible in the states, especially the ruled states where dalits are being suppressed, killed, and raped," Azad said.

Earlier, of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun blamed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for Bhima-Khoregaon violence and demanded Modi's statement on it.

Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha, senior said, "In order to create rift in the society, radical Hindus belonging to the RSS are behind the violence in Bhima-Khoregaon".

He also demanded Modi to make a statement on the incident and said he can't keep a mum.

"A should be appointed for inquiry in Bhima-Koregaon Violence. The should also give a statement, he can't stay mum. He is a Mauni baba (a saint who doesn't speak) on such issues," said.

has ordered the (CID) led probe into the death of a youth in the violence.

The also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the victim's kin.

On Tuesday, also trained guns at the RSS and Modi led Democratic Alliance (NDA) government over the violence.

"A central pillar of the RSS/BJP's fascist vision for is that Dalits should remain at the bottom of Indian society. Una, Rohith Vemula and now Bhima-Koregaon are potent symbols of the resistance," Rahul tweeted.

Tension has gripped many parts of after death of a youth in clashes on Monday during an event to mark 200 years of Bhima Koregaon battle near

The Battle of Koregaon was fought on January 1, 1818 between the British East Company and the Peshwa faction of the Maratha Confederacy, at Koregaon Bhima.

The Marathas ultimately withdrew, fearing the arrival of a larger British force led by

The Company troops of Indian origin included predominantly Mahar Dalit soldiers belonging to the Bombay Native Infantry, and therefore the dalit activists regard the battle as a heroic episode in their history.

