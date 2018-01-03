BJP, Congress spar over triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha

A united Opposition, led by the party, took on the Centre over the proposed triple talaq in the Rajya Sabha, on Wednesday.

A pandemonium broke out in the soon after the was tabled by Union Minister

moved the notice to refer the to a select committee of He even proposed the names of committee members following which the witnessed a stormy session.

The names of the 17 MPs, featuring in the list, included Renuka Chowdhury, K Rahman Khan, Derek O'Brien, Javed Ahmad, Majeed Memon, KK Ragesh, and D Raja.

The had, on Tuesday, shot down the Opposition's demand that the triple talaq be sent to a select committee of the It had, however, said it might be open to accepting some of the amendments to the bill, as suggested by the Opposition.

To this end, Union Minister said moved the motion without any prior notice and that it was trying to derail the

"The house is taken by surprise that a motion is suddenly moved and it has not been submitted a day before. The motion has to be given at least 24 hours in advance. The whole country is watching that in the other house you supported the and in this house you are trying to derail the bill," Jaitley said, in the

He further said the should not be referred to the select committee as the triple talaq has already been declared as unconstitutional and unfair by the

"The reason why it should not be referred (to a select committee) is because the practice was declared unconstitutional, two of the judges held it as unfair and used their extraordinary power to suspend it for six months, which expires on February 22," he averred.

In response, said Jaitley was referring to the ruling of which was only in context of the minority judgement.

"He (Arun Jaitley) referred to judgment of Supreme Court, I want to correct the record because I appeared in the case on behalf of Muslim Personal Board. What he said was in context of the minority judgment," Sibal said.

The rebuttal led to the getting adjourned till 11 am tomorrow, following which accused the party of resorting to double standard in the matter of the

"Today what happened in the is a matter of deep regret. The party, which supported the in the Lok Sabha, took a completely divergent view in the What is the problem of the party? Congress' attitude of double standard and patent political hypocrisy is designed to deny the benefit of Muslim women," Prasad said, while briefing the media outside the Parliament.

also hit out at Congress, saying that party had ditched the Muslim women by opposing the

"Congress' has become evident. This kind of divisive politics will give no dividend to the party. The party ditched the Muslim women," he added.

The Opposition retorted to the leaders and said the was faulty.

"We are all for this bill, but it is a faulty No womens' groups, stakeholders were consulted. All we ask for is that talk to all stakeholders," Trinamool MP Derek O' Brien told the media.

Moreover, did not approve of the presence of the Muslim women who has reportedly attended the session to observe the tabling of the

"Iski kya guarantee hai ki woh Muslim thhi? Aapne dekha? Kya pata ke mahila morcha ki sadasya hon? [What's the proof that she was a Muslim? She might have been a insider]" Agrawal said.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) 2017 seeks to criminalise instant divorce, triple talaq.

The was passed in the with most of the leading parties in the Opposition, including the Congress, voting in favour, but with caveats.

The bill, if enacted, will make triple talaq a criminal offence. It proposes a three-year jail term for a Muslim man who divorces his wife in any form of spoken, written or by electronic means such as email, SMS, and WhatsApp.

