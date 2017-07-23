CM Nitish Kumar has no defence, he must suspend Tejaswi Yadav: Sushil Modi

The (BJP) on Sunday continued to put pressure on Chief Minister Kumar over Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) case against and warned that they will not let the House function if an adequate response did not come from the (RJD) supremo.

Talking to the media in Patna, senior leader Sushil Kumar Modi said, " Kumar has no defence so he must immediately suspend ( (United)) is asking for a response since there has been enough delay in the matter. There is a strong case against Lalu Yadav's son. He has to clarify on the anonymous assets."

The has registered a corruption case against Lalu, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejaswi and former Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Managing Director P K Goyal, and the wife of Lalu's confidante Prem Chand Gupta, Sujata on allegations of awarding the tender for development, maintenance and operation of hotels in Ranchi and Puri in 2006.

The later questioned Rabri Devi and Tejaswi.

Lalu had earlier made it clear that his son Tejaswi Yadav, who is facing corruption charges, will not resign as Deputy Chief Minister saying 'politically motivated' raids and filing of a first information report (FIR) can't be the ground for Tejaswi 's resignation.

"We are facing attacks from all sides. is behind this. We will expose them in Bhajpa Hatao Desh Bachao rally on 27 August", Lalu added.

also remained defiant about not succumbing to the pressure or resigning, citing that the charges were a part of a political vendetta against him and his family.

"I can only say this is a political vendetta by the The main leaders attached to it are Amit Shah and They have always been scared of my father, but it seems they are scared of me too. Right from the beginning, they are trying to break the 'mahagathbandhan', and accuse us in all possible ways. Not just us, they are always ready to malign for all possible crime," he said.

Meanwhile, the has stressed that Tejashwi has only two options now- tender resignation or get sacked.