BJP fumes after Hardik asks Nitin Patel to join Congress

A day after Patidar offered Deputy to join Congress, the (BJP) on Sunday rejected his proposal saying that their party leaders are loyal and cannot be lured by anyone.

Speaking to ANI, said that Hardik's statement should not be given attention as 'he is fishing in troubled waters'.

"I don't pay any importance to what says because he is fishing in troubled waters. I think is an old of ours and he cannot be made unhappy. If he is unhappy we should find out and try to remove is unhappiness," he said.

also slammed Hardik and said that is party of loyal and honest leaders unlike

"This is not Our party leaders are loyal and honest. They cannot be lured. We can resolve our internal issue among ourselves," Rao told ANI.

The Patidar on Saturday said should join the party, if he can manage to bring along 10 (BJP) MLAs.

The purported wooing has come in the backdrop of rumours that the deputy is not happy with the portfolios allotted to him in the newly-inducted Cabinet headed by

Talking to the media here, Patel said, "If is ready to leave the (BJP) with 10 MLAs then I will talk with the party about giving him suitable post in the party. If the is not respecting Patels, then they should leave the party and should accompany "

The deputy is reportedly said to be miffed after finance, urban development and petroleum portfolios were taken from him.

The cracks in the new government were visible when Patel did not assume office in the Sachivalaya in Gandhinagar on Friday even as many ministers took charge.

