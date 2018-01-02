BJP issues three line whip for MPs

The (BJP) on Tuesday issued a three for all its (LS) and (RS) MPs.

The party wants all its MPs' presence in the on January 2nd and 3rd for the passage of several crucial bills during the period.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017, seeking to criminalise instant divorce, triple talaq, which was passed in the last week, is set to be tabled in the on January 2.

is also expected to pass the Medical Commission Bill 2017 today.

A parliamentary party meeting is also scheduled to take place at 9.30 a.m on January 3.

On a related note, the winter session of ends on January 5.

