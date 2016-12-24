BJP to Chidambaram: Explain scams that took place under your watch

The (BJP) on Saturday asked former finance minister why so many scams had taken place under his watch and demanded an explanation for the same.

"If Chidambaram is criticising the move and saying that Prime Minister Modi should accept his mistake, then does he believe that whatever happened between 2004 and 2014 under the Congress-led government, were all in the national interest," asked leader Nalin Kohli.

"First, he should give an explanation as to how got generated in the government. And what was their role in the generation. After giving an explanation to this he can demand explanation from others," Kohli added.

Earlier today, Chidambaram said that Prime Minister Modi should admit that had a flawed decision which has badly hit the people.

" is a measure which made 45 crore people like beggars and hassled middle class people for 45 days," he said.