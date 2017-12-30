Blueberry extracts may boost cervical cancer therapy

A study has recently found that combining therapy with blueberry extracts can help to boost the effectiveness of cervical treatment.

Cervical is a type of that occurs in the cells of the cervix - the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina.

Researchers from the University Of Missouri-Columbia, explained that one of the most common treatments for cervical is therapy and that it not only destroys the cells, but also the nearby healthy cells, which proves to be a hazard.

"For some cancers, such as late-stage cervical cancer, is a good treatment option. However, collateral damage to healthy cells always occurs. Based on previous research, we studied blueberry extract to verify it could be used as a radiosensitiser," Fang added.

Radiosensitisers are non-toxic that make cells more responsive to therapy.

Previously, the team showed that resveratrol, a compound in red grapes, could be used as a radiosensitiser for treating prostate Blueberries also contain resveratrol.

In addition to resveratrol, the blueberries also contain flavonoids - that may have antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, they explained.

The team used human cervical cell lines to mimic clinical treatment.

The cell lines were divided into four groups -a control group, a group that received only radiation, a group that received only blueberry extract and a group that received both and the extract.

The results indicated that therapy decreased cells by approximately 20 per cent; the cell group that received only blueberry extract had a 25 per cent decrease in and the biggest decline in cells occurred in the and extract group, with a decrease of about 70 per cent.

Fang explained that the mechanism that makes blueberry extract a radiosensitiser also reduces the abnormal explosion of cell growth.

Blueberries are readily accessible and inexpensive and can be used as a natural treatment option for boosting the effectiveness of existing therapies, the researchers noted.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)