BMC lodges complaint against 2 Kamala Mills pubs

The (BMC) on Saturday lodged a complaint against two pubs - 1Above and Mojo's Bistro - in connection with the midnight blaze that killed 14 and injured many.

The complaint has been registered under the Planning (MRTP) Act at station.

Meanwhile, the Police also registered the second FIR in fire tragedy based on the BMC's complaint about several violations by Kamla Mills owners and others.

The launched an anti-encroachment drive against the illegal structures in compound as well as at The ward officers and workers reached the spot with cranes to continue the demolition drive.

The police, earlier in the day, also issued a lookout notice against all the accused in the case.

The massive fire reportedly had broken out from the '1 Above' rooftop restaurant and later spread to the entire area, on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Chief Minister on Friday took a stock of the situation and ordered a to conduct an inquiry.

Five officials were suspended and the Police booked the owner of the pub for negligence, besides other charges.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)