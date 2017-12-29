Bowel changes could be a sign of cancer or stroke

Being constipated means your bowel movements are tough or happen less often than normal. Almost everyone goes through it at some point.

Usually it is not anything serious and you'll feel much better when your body is back on track. But ignoring it could be deadly, since it could be a symptom of a more serious condition.

According to Daily Express, changes in bowel movement can be a sign of or

happens when stools become infrequent or hard to pass. This happens because of not eating enough fibre, like fruits and vegetables, and doing little physical activity.

While it is a common problem, many people feel uncomfortable talking about it, particularly since it goes away within a week or two on its own. But, chronic can last for several weeks or longer.

Here're three worrying reasons it could be hanging around:

- Blockages in the bowel

This is where stools are stopped or slowed. It could be triggered by bowel cancer, which is sometimes called colon or rectal

Additionally, anal fissures, a bowel obstruction or bowel stricture could also be to blame.

- Problems with nerves around the bowel

Neurological issues can affect the nerves that tell the colon and rectum to help move the stool through.

Multiple sclerosis, or could be behind this issue.

- Hormones

They are important for most major bodily functions, and if their balance is upset it could cause This is why pregnant women often suffer.

However, if you are not pregnant, diabetes, which affects one in four people in the UK, could be disrupting levels.

Additionally, having an overactive parathyroid gland or an underactive thyroid could be to blame.

There are a number measures you could take to try and eliminate your in the first instance.

These include tweaking your diet by eating prunes, bananas and onions.

