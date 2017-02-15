TRENDING ON BS
Kerala: State Cabinet gives in-principle nod for Sabarimala airport
BrahMos to have an extended range of 450 kms: DRDO

DRDO confirmed that first test of Brahmos, to extend the range, would be conducted on March 10

ANI  |  New Delhi 

After long development plan, BrahMos comes into its own

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is experimenting with the BrahMos missile to extend its range to 450 kilometres.

DRDO head S Christopher confirmed that the first test of Brahmos, to extend the range, would be conducted on March 10.

He further said that BrahMos with a range of 800 kilometres would be ready in the next two - and - a - half years.

The BrahMos, a supersonic cruise missile, has a flight range of up to 290 km which can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft or land. It can carry warheads weighing up to 300 kg and strike targets on land and at sea.

It is a joint venture between the Russian Federation's NPO Mashinostroeyenia and India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The BrahMos operates on 'Fire and Forget Principle', adopting varieties of flights on its way to the target. Its cursing altitude could be up to 15 km and terminal altitude is as low as 10 meters.

