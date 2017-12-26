British Navy escorts Russian warship

A British ship escorted a Russian vessel through the near the waters.

The frigate HMS St Albans was sent to track the new Russian warship frigate in the

The Royal vessel, departed on 23 December, eyed the Russian ship over Christmas, and it will make a comeback to dock in later on Tuesday, reported

The Royal stated that there had been a recent 'upsurge' in Russian units travelling through the waters.

Would "not hesitate in defending our waters or tolerate any form of aggression," said in a statement after the incident.

"Britain will never be intimidated when it comes to protecting our country, our people, and our national interests," he added.

A Royal Wildcat helicopter was also dispatched to keep a track of two other Russian vessels during the festive period, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)