British Navy escorts Russian warship

A British ship escorted a Russian vessel through the North Sea near the U.K. waters.
The frigate HMS St Albans was sent to track the new Russian warship Admiral Gorshkov frigate in the North Sea.
The Royal Navy vessel, departed on 23 December, eyed the Russian ship over Christmas, and it will make a comeback to dock in Portsmouth later on Tuesday, reported Sky News.
The Royal Navy stated that there had been a recent 'upsurge' in Russian units travelling through the U.K. waters.
Would "not hesitate in defending our waters or tolerate any form of aggression," U.K. Defence Minister Gavin Williamson said in a statement after the incident.
"Britain will never be intimidated when it comes to protecting our country, our people, and our national interests," he added.
A Royal Navy Wildcat helicopter was also dispatched to keep a track of two other Russian vessels during the festive period, the report said.
