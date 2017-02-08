Heathrow-bound PIA plane diverted; UK police blames 'disruptive passenger'

The British Police on Tuesday informed that a Airlines (PIA) passenger aircraft was intercepted and diverted to Stansted Airport northeast of London because of reports of a disruptive passenger.

"This is not believed to be a hijack situation or terror matter. The plane is currently at the airport and officers are making enquiries," Essex Police was quoted as saying by The Dawn.

The British Ministry of Defence was earlier quoted saying that Typhoon jets had intercepted the aircraft, which was en route to London's Heathrow Airport, and escorted it to Stansted.

Flight tracking websites said that flight PK-757 from Lahore to Heathrow had been diverted to Stansted.

Earlier, reports had said that the flight was escorted to Stansted Airport by Royal Air Force Typhoon aircraft after reports of a 'suspicious object' on the flight.

A spokesperson for Stansted Airport said that the aircraft is likely to continue its journey onwards to Heathrow airport.

spokesperson Daniyal Gilani has confirmed the incident and issued a statement: "UK authorities received some vague security threat through an anonymous phone call regarding PIA's Lahore-Heathrow flight PK-757 before its landing at Heathrow, after which, as per their standard procedures the aircraft was diverted to Stansted airport."

"Security clearance is underway and all passengers onboard are safe and being looked after by PIA's local management. Passengers will be provided surface transport to London. For the return flight, efforts are underway to ensure the least inconvenience to passengers," the statement added.

Flight PK-757, which was carrying more than 200 passengers, took off from Lahore and landed at Stansted at about 3 pm UK time. The original destination of the flight was Heathrow Airport, London.