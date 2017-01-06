TRENDING ON BS
Shivpal, Akhilesh meet, compromise formula likely before UP polls
Business Standard

Muzaffarnagar riots accused in BSP's 2nd list for 2017 UP polls

The 100 candidates list includes 27 SCs and 36 Muslims

ANI  |  Lucknow 

Mayawati
BSP Chief Mayawati

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Friday released its second list of 100 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh which also includes Muzaffarnagar riots accused Noor Saleem Rana.

In this second list, the BSP has given 27 tickets to people belonging from the Scheduled Castes.

On Thursday, the BSP released its first list of 100 candidates for the elections.

A total of 36 tickets have been given to Muslims in which Muzaffarnagar riots accused and sitting MLA of Charthaval constituency Noor Saleem Rana's name is also included.

BSP supremo Mayawati said her party would not enter into any alliance and would contest the polls on its own.

On Tuesday, she announced that her party would field 97 Muslims along with 113 candidates from the upper castes, 106 candidates from backward castes and 87 Dalits in the upcoming elections.

The Election Commission on Thursday announced seven-phase polling for 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh which will commence on February 11 and conclude on March 8. The counting of votes will take place on March 11.

