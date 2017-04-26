Company
Want to ride a cab in the sky? Uber to launch 'flying cars' in three years

Uber struck partnerships with cities of Dallas and Dubai to demonstrate a network of flying cars

ANI  |  New York 

Photo: Shutterstock
Uber plans to launch 'flying cars' Photo: Shutterstock

Uber is literally aiming for the skies as the tech company announced that it has struck partnerships with the cities of Dallas and Dubai to demonstrate a network of flying cars by 2020.

At its Elevate Summit, Uber also announced a handful of partnerships with aviation companies to develop and deliver a flying car.

The major transportation company strongly believes that investing in flying cars is essential to protecting its business, and explained its vision of full-scale operations of a flying car network launching in 2023.

"If you're not planting the seeds for 5-10 years out, you have no company in five to 10 years," said Uber chief product officer Jeff Holden.

Meanwhile, in full awareness that its existing business could be disrupted by autonomous vehicles, Uber is already investing heavily in self-driving cars and is taking one step further by protecting itself from being disrupted by aviation as well.

Uber expects the flight to become a daily part of our transportation lives and also believes it can offer rides in flying cars for about the same price as an UberX ride, reports CNN.

Last October, Uber released its vision for how flying cars, technically known as vertical takeoff and landing vehicles (VTOL), could make transportation incredibly fast and cheap, however, the technology is also largely unproven and many obstacles remain to make flying cars safe, affordable and reliable.

