Budget 2015 will present 'roadmap for development': Javadekar

Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said the Union for 2015-16 will present a roadmap for development and fulfill the people's aspirations.

"It will be a roadmap for development and it will fulfill the people's aspirations," said Javadekar.

Finance Minister is set to present his first full-year in the today at 11 am today, seeking to put the country on a path of 7-8 percent growth over the next two years.

The 2015-16 is being billed as a "make-or-break" event for Prime Minister Modi's eight-month-old government.

It is expected to give a big push to Prime Minister Modi's 'Make in India' campaign, with tax breaks and other incentives for several sectors.

Markets witnessed a surge ahead of the presentation of the Union 2015-16 as the shot up 250 points to reach 29476 and the was up 70 points at 8916.