Bus-truck collision kills 36 in Kenya

At least 36 people, including three children, have been killed when a bus collided with a truck in a highway in

According to news agency, the bus, on Sunday, was heading towards from Nakuru town, when a speeding truck came from the opposite direction and crashed into the bus, killing 30 people on the spot. The other six people who were taken to a nearby hospital in Nakuru succumbed to their injuries later.

A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said: "The death toll still stands at 36; it has been a terrible December for motorists and we urge people to exercise caution."

At least, 150 lives have been lost in road accidents, mostly involving 60-seater buses and trucks in this December, according to the country's figures.

