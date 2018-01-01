Bus-truck collision kills 36 in Kenya

-
At least 36 people, including three children, have been killed when a bus collided with a truck in a highway in Kenya.
According to Anadolu news agency, the bus, on Sunday, was heading towards Nairobi from Nakuru town, when a speeding truck came from the opposite direction and crashed into the bus, killing 30 people on the spot. The other six people who were taken to a nearby hospital in Nakuru succumbed to their injuries later.
A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said: "The death toll still stands at 36; it has been a terrible December for motorists and we urge people to exercise caution."
At least, 150 lives have been lost in road accidents, mostly involving 60-seater buses and trucks in Kenya this December, according to the country's National Transport and Safety Authority figures.
