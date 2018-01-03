JUST IN
Cabinet apprised of MoU between India, Belgium

ANI  |  New Delhi [India] 

The Union Cabinet has been apprised of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Belgium on cooperation in Information Communication Technology and Electronics (ICT&E).

The MoU was signed during the state visit of King Philippe of Belgium to India on November 7, last year.

Areas of cooperation include sharing of best practices in the domain of ICT&E policy, digital technology and research with special emphasis on developing ICT&E manufacturing and services.

Other areas include e-Governance, e-Public Service Delivery, participation in conferences, study visits and exchange of experts.

In addition, cybersecurity, market access, trade and services are also included.

Wed, January 03 2018. 16:05 IST

