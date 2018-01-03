Cabinet approves MoU between India, US for co-hosting GES

The on Wednesday gave ex-post facto approval for the (MoU) that was signed between and the (US) for co-hosting the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) 2017 in

The MoU delineated responsibilities, areas of co-operation, including logistics, and revenue-related requirements, for the smooth conduct of the summit.

The GES-2017 provided an excellent opportunity for entrepreneurs and investors to meet and interact with the global industry leaders and forge new collaborations.

It provided a forum to enhance economic opportunities for young entrepreneurs, especially women, and the marginalised groups in the long run.

