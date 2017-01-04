TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Cabinet approves transfer of land from DDA

DDA has earmarked 34.87 Ha land in Sector 24, Dwarka, which will be transferred to L&DO

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parivartan rally in Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh). Photo: @BJP4India

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the transfer of 34.87 Hectare land in Sector 24, Dwarka, New Delhi from Delhi Development Authority to Land and Development Office (L&DO) for the purpose of the Second Diplomatic Enclave.

Currently, there is one Diplomatic Enclave in Chanakyapuri, where land has been allotted to the Embassies by L&DO.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has expressed the need for more land for allotment to Diplomatic Missions/ International Organizations for building their Chanceries/ Embassies in Delhi.

For this, the DDA has earmarked 34.87 Hectare land in Sector 24, Dwarka, which will be transferred to L&DO.

This will provide land for Second Diplomatic Enclave in the capital.

Business Standard
Business Standard
