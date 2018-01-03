Cabinet gives ex-post facto approval to India's approach at WTO

-
ALSO READ'India's move for mini-ministerial after WTO collapse welcome' WTO risks irrelevance if hears only rich nations: Prabhu Cabinet gives approval to the Approach to be adopted by India at the Eleventh Ministerial Conference of the WTO WTO must incorporate emerging issues to remain relevant:Prabhu India to host meeting of 30-40 WTO members in February
-
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its ex-post facto approval to the approach adopted by India at the Eleventh Ministerial Conference (MC11) of the WTO held in Buenos Aires, Argentina in December 2017.
The mandate exercised and approach adopted at the conference was aimed at protecting India's interests, priorities and concerns during the Ministerial Conference.
The MC11, which took place from December 10 to 13 December last year, was chaired by Minister Susana Malcorra of Argentina.
The conference ended with a number of ministerial decisions, including on fisheries subsidies and e-commerce duties, and a commitment to continue negotiations in all areas.
Earlier in the day, the Union Cabinet gave its ex-post facto approval for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between India and the United States (US) for co-hosting the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) 2017 in India.
The MoU delineated responsibilities, areas of co-operation including logistics and revenue-related requirements of the smooth conduct of the Summit.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU