Cabinet sanctions extension of Jute packing mandatory norms

The (CCEA), chaired by Modi, approved the mandatory packaging of foodgrains and sugar in the material for the Year 2017-18.

The decision, the Committee claimed, would sustain the core demand for the sector and support the livelihood of the workers and farmers dependent on the sector.

The CCEA has extended the mandatory packaging norms under the Packaging Material (JPM) Act, 1987. The approval mandates that 90 percent of the and 20 percent of the shall be mandatorily packed in bags.

The decision also mandates, in the first instance, the entire requirement for packing of foodgrains would be placed in bags thus, making a provision for 100 percent packing of in bags subject to the ability of the industry to meet the requirement.

The decision is expected to benefit farmers and workers located in the Eastern and North Eastern regions of the country particularly in West Bengal, Bihar, Orissa, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Meghalaya, and

industry is predominantly dependent on Government sector which purchases products more than Rs. 5,500 crore every year. Considering that nearly 3.7 lakh workers and approximately 40 lakh farmers are dependent for their livelihood on the sectors, the government has been making concerted efforts for the development of sector; increasing the quality and productivity of raw jute, diversification of sector and also boosting and sustaining demand for products.

Many measures were taken to improve the condition of the industry

With a view to boosting demand in the sector, the imposed Definitive Anti Dumping Duty on the import of goods from and with effect from January 5, 2017. As a result of these measures, 13 twine mills in had resumed operation, benefitting 20000 workers. Further, the imposition of Definitive Anti Dumping Duty has provided scope for an additional demand of 2 lakh MT of goods in the domestic market for the Indian industry.

In order to improve the productivity and quality of raw through a carefully designed intervention, called the ICARE, the Government has been supporting close to one lakh farmers by disseminating improved agronomic practices such as line sowing using seed drills, by using wheel-hoeing and nail-weeders, distribution of quality certified seeds and also providing microbial assisted retting.

These interventions have resulted in enhancing the quality and productivity of raw and increasing income of farmers by Rs. 10,000 per hectare.

In order to support farmers, Corporation of (JCI) was given a grant of Rs. 204 crore for four years starting from 2014-15 to enable JCI to conduct MSP operations and ensure price stabilisation in the sector.

Further, to promote transparency in the sector, SMART, an initiative was launched in December 2016, providing an integrated platform for procurement of B-Twill sacking by Government agencies. Further, the JCI is transferring 100 percent funds to farmers online on the procurement under MSP and commercial operations.

On a related note, the Year 2017-18 period is from July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018.

