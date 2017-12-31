California law office shooter identified

Authorities have identified the gunman in the office shooting as 58-year-old

Mendoza, a resident of killed one man and injured another "before shooting himself," according to the Police Department, reported.

The police, in a press conference, said all three people involved were male adults and employees of a firm at the location.

Mendoza killed 75-year-old Major A Langer who was shot in the torso. Another partner with the firm, Ronald Beck, who suffered gunshot wounds to the torso and lower body, was taken to a hospital.

Beck was in stable condition and is expected to survive, according to a statement from police.

The weapon has been recovered at the scene.

The shootings occurred at a Southern office near Boulevard and San Antonio Drive in the Bixby Knolls neighbourhood.

The Police underscored it was not an active shooter situation and branded it as "workplace shooting.

