Business Standard

California law office shooter identified

ANI  |  Los Angeles [United States] 

Authorities have identified the gunman in the California law office shooting as 58-year-old John Alexander Mendoza.

Mendoza, a resident of Redondo Beach killed one man and injured another "before shooting himself," according to the Long Beach Police Department, the LA Times reported.

The police, in a press conference, said all three people involved were male adults and employees of a law firm at the location.

Mendoza killed 75-year-old Major A Langer who was shot in the torso. Another partner with the law firm, Ronald Beck, who suffered gunshot wounds to the torso and lower body, was taken to a hospital.

Beck was in stable condition and is expected to survive, according to a statement from police.

The weapon has been recovered at the scene.

The shootings occurred at a Southern California law office near Long Beach Boulevard and San Antonio Drive in the Bixby Knolls neighbourhood.

The Long Beach Police underscored it was not an active shooter situation and branded it as "workplace shooting.

First Published: Sun, December 31 2017. 11:00 IST

