Cape Town Test: Jadeja down with flu, Dhawan declared fit

Indian all-rounder Jadeja could be a doubtful starter for the first Test of the three-match series against as he is suffering from

Confirming the news, the Board of Control for in (BCCI) said that Jadeja has been suffering from "viral illness" for the last two days and that the decision regarding his selection would be taken only on the day of the opening Test.

The further said that it is in touch with the medical team that has been monitoring him in

"The Medical Team in consultation with the local medical team has decided that Mr. Jadeja will be taken to a hospital for treatment and expects him to fully recover in the next 48 hrs. A decision on his availability for selection for the opening Test against will be taken on the morning of the match i.e. 5th January 2018," the statement from the board said.

Meanwhile, Indian opener has recovered fully from a that he sustained before India's departure for South Africa, and is available for selection.

have won nine successive Test series to equal the record of and England. However, Kohli's side can break new records and become the first side in history to get to ten Test series win in a row with a victory over

are slated to play three-match Test series, six ODIs and three T20Is, beginning January 5 in

The Indian squad for the three-match Test series:

(captain), Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Jadeja, Parthiv Patel, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)