Case registered against wrestler Sushil Kumar, supporters

A case has been registered against double Olympic medallist Sushil and his supporters in connection with their clash with the supporters group of fellow after the trials for the 2018 Gold Coast on Friday.

"We have registered an FIR against Sushil and his supporters," of Police (DCP) Central Randhawa said, while confirming the news, on Saturday.

An FIR has been lodged under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the (IPC).

A brawl broke out between alleged supporters of Sushil and fellow during the selection trial for next year's Gold Coast at the KD Jadhav hall of the Indoor Stadium here in the national capital yesterday.

The incident took place minutes after Sushil qualified for the 2018 Games, which is to be held in April next year, following his 7-3 victory over Parveen in the semi-final bout before barely managing to edge past another grappler Jitender 4-3 in a keenly-contested final round of the 74-kg weight category.

A group of over 40 people entered the warm-up hall and ransacked the property.

The supporters of both the wrestlers attacked each other mercilessly. The reason behind the scuffle is yet to be ascertained.

The country's most decorated wrestler, Sushil, recently won the Commonwealth Championships, after making his international comeback. He took a three-year break following an

