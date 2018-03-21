CBDT invites suggestions from general public for new Direct Tax Law

The (CBDT) has invited suggestions from general public for new

A task force has been constituted to review the Income-tax Act, 1961 and to draft a new in consonance with the economic needs of the country.

"In this endeavour of drafting the new tax law, it is imperative to engage with stakeholders and general public. Accordingly, suggestions and feedback are invited from stakeholders and general public," said spokesperson Surabhi Ahluwalia.

The spokesperson added that stakeholders and general public can give suggestions and feedback in the format provided on the departmental website www.incometaxindia.gov.in.

The format can be downloaded from the website and suggestions/ feedback may be sent through e-mail at rewriting-itact@gov.in latest by 2nd April, 2018.

