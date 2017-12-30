CBFC proceeds with certification for 'Padmavati'

The Central Board of Certification (CBFC) has suggested few modifications in the controversial movie 'Padmavati', which include changing of the film's title to 'Padmavat', after which it would be given a UA certificate.

The decision came after an examining committee meeting by was held on December 28. It consisted of the regular committee members, along with officials and a special advisory panel in presence of

The other key modifications suggested in the meeting include those of the disclaimers, pertinently adding one regarding not glorifying the practice of Sati and also relevant modifications in the song 'Ghoomar' to befit the character portrayed.

"Considering the complexities and concerns around the film, the requirement for a special panel was felt by to add perspective to the final decision of the official committee," a statement by said.

The statement added that the modification details and the corresponding decision was shared with the producers and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who attended the feedback session post the screening.

"They are in agreement with the modifications," the said.

The special panel consisted of from Udaipur, Dr and Prof KK Singh of the

Bhansali Productions, in a written communication to the CBFC, had earlier requested that a panel of historians/academicians and members of the Rajput community should watch the

"The certificate, as per procedure, will be issued once the required and agreed modifications are carried out and the final material is submitted by the team," the statement concluded.

This is not the first time a at was appointed to solve a dispute.

For Amitabh Bachchan's 'Aarakshan', an eminent panel representing a concerned group was created and for Hrithik starrer 'Jodhaa Akbar', various historical experts were called in.

The movie, based on the legend of Rani Padmini, a Hindu Rajput queen, mentioned in Padmavat, an Avadhi poem written by in 1540, has been facing protests from various groups, including Shri Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering with historical facts.

