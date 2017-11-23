Vyapam case: CBI files chargesheet against 592 people

The (CBI) on Thursday filed a charge sheet against 592 persons in the case.

As per the CBI sources, the charge sheet mentions the names of four ex-VYAPAM officials, including the then director Pankaj Trivedi and former system analysts, Nitin Mohindra, Ajay Kumar Sen and CK Mishra.

The is an admission and recruitment fraudulent scheme, beginning in 1995, involving politicians, senior officials and businessmen in (MPPEB).

The accused allegedly employed imposters to write papers, supply forged answer sheets and bribed officials to manipulate exam hall sitting arrangements.

Earlier on October 31, the premier investigating agency had filed a charge sheet against 490 accused in the scam.

The chairmen of four private medical colleges have also been named in the latest charge sheet.

These include Ajay Goenka of Chirayu medical college, SN Vijaywargiya of Peoples Medical College, JN Chowkse of LN medical college and one Suresh Singh Bhadauria.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)