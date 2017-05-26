CBI names former RJD MP Shahabuddin as accused in journalist murder case

The (CBI) on Friday named former (RJD) Member of Parliament (MP) Mohammad as an accused in the journalist Rajdeo Ranjan murder case.

Shahabuddin, who hails from Siwan, is alleged to have had Rajdeo Ranjan, the bureau chief of Hindi daily Hindustan in Bihar, murdered on May 13 last year.

As per the Special court's order, was produced in the Muzaffarpur of Special Judge Anupam Kumari through a video-conferencing facility. is the tenth accused in the murder case.

The counsel submitted that it would soon file charge-sheet against Shahabuddin, who is currently lodged in high-security Tihar jail in New Delhi.

The premier investigating agency has already filed charge-sheet against seven accused persons in the case while two accused persons- Mohammad Javed and Mohammad Kaif- are on bail.

A special has fixed June 9 as the next date for to appear in the case.