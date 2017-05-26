CBI names former RJD MP Shahabuddin as accused in journalist murder case

TRENDING ON BS
ANI  |  New Delhi 

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday named former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Member of Parliament (MP) Mohammad Shahabuddin as an accused in the journalist Rajdeo Ranjan murder case.

Shahabuddin, who hails from Siwan, is alleged to have had Rajdeo Ranjan, the bureau chief of Hindi daily Hindustan in Bihar, murdered on May 13 last year.

As per the CBI Special court's order, Shahabuddin was produced in the Muzaffarpur court of Special Judge Anupam Kumari through a video-conferencing facility. Shahabuddin is the tenth accused in the murder case.

The CBI counsel submitted that it would soon file charge-sheet against Shahabuddin, who is currently lodged in high-security Tihar jail in New Delhi.

The premier investigating agency has already filed charge-sheet against seven accused persons in the case while two accused persons- Mohammad Javed and Mohammad Kaif- are on bail.

A special court has fixed June 9 as the next date for Shahabuddin to appear in the case.

