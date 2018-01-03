Ceasefire violation by Pak kills BSF jawan on his birthday

A BSF head lost his life after violated ceasefire in and Kashmir's Samba sector on Wednesday.

The BSF personnel of the 173rd Battalion, was killed on his birthday.

The constable, identified as RP Hazra, is survived by his wife, 18-year-old son and 21-year-old daughter.

As per the reports, a heavy exchange of fire is going on between the BSF troopers and in Samba and Hiranagar sectors.

This comes days after terrorists stormed a training centre in district killing five jawans.

